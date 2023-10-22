PhonoPaper Latest release - 1.6.1b (22 oct 2023) Русская версия здесь



What is PhonoPaper

PhonoPaper does not require access to the network for decoding;

PhonoPaper code is analogue, so it is not so sensitive to different types of the image distortion (bad camera, dark picture, wrinkled paper, etc.); at least you will hear the "silhouette" of the original sound;

code can be played in real-time with hand-controlled speed and direction;

code can be drawn by hand to get some unusual sounds.

voice messages (or pieces of music) on t-shirts, billboards, posters, postcards, goods;

audio labels for phonorecords;

audio examples in books;

secret messages;

art-experiments.

How to use

Examples of use

PhonoPaper code examples



Ой мороз





W.A.Mozart - Serenade No.13





J.S.Bach - Toccata





Jean-Baptiste Lully - Folia





Маяк





J.S.Bach - Prelude & Fugue No.8





Мы к вам, профессор





Все поделить





Говорит и показывает Москва





W.A.Mozart - Lacrimosa





NightRadio - PhonoPaper Intro





NightRadio - Time Flow





Empty template with octaves and time markers

